September 17, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 17, 2018

Anushka sheds light on relationship with Virat Kohli

India’s highly adored couple of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hailing from extremely high pedestals of both their respective careers make it a point to not let their work life affect their personal sphere.

As reported by The Indian Express, the duo makes sure their personal lives steer clear of their work lives that vary greatly from each other.

“We try to create a proper work-life balance. Both of us really love doing what we do professionally. Our priorities are very clear in life. But at the same time, we try and find time to do something together. We don’t take our professions or our career too seriously,” stated the 30-year-old Bollywood star.

Moreover she went on to shed light on the kind of relationship that the megastars share: “We don’t draw our identity only from that. We are very simple and like doing normal things. For the world, it is about our professions. But in reality, it is just normal. It is as normal as anyone would be in a relationship. We don’t see each other in terms of our profession.”

