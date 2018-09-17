Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Petroleum Division finds something fishy in Qatar LNG deal

Petroleum Division finds something fishy in Qatar LNG deal
Is Imran Khan a dreamer?

Is Imran Khan a dreamer?
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
Streamlining the EAC

Streamlining the EAC
UK takes corruption ‘very seriously’, Sajid Javid on question of Ishaq Dar

UK takes corruption ‘very seriously’, Sajid Javid on question of Ishaq Dar
Pakistan, UK discuss regional security, money laundering

Pakistan, UK discuss regional security, money laundering
To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…

To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…
WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

Auction of PM House luxury cars gets under way

Auction of PM House luxury cars gets under way
PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam

PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Famed Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan has become the first female musician to garner 100 million views for her song ‘Afreen Afreen’ on YouTube.

Momina is regarded amongst the few fortunate ones who has earned massive success in a very short period of time.

Her collaboration with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Coke Studio for ‘Afreen’ brought her into the limelight  after which she bagged great projects. 

Sharing about her journey in an interview given recently, Momina stated that she received extreme criticism when she started singing for which she  even went into stress.

“I actually started to doubt my singing ability and I stopped performing for a while and I always questioned myself as to whether I actually know how to sing or not,” she added.

Momina went on to say that she now has realised to move past all the negativity in life and have confidence in herself. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Aamir follows suit after Shoaib Malik's no-beard look

Aamir follows suit after Shoaib Malik's no-beard look
Anushka sheds light on relationship with Virat Kohli

Anushka sheds light on relationship with Virat Kohli

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'
Load More load more

Spotlight

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II
Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

I am scared of politics: Aamir Khan

I am scared of politics: Aamir Khan

Photos & Videos

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez
It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'