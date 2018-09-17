Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Famed Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan has become the first female musician to garner 100 million views for her song ‘Afreen Afreen’ on YouTube.



Momina is regarded amongst the few fortunate ones who has earned massive success in a very short period of time.

Her collaboration with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Coke Studio for ‘Afreen’ brought her into the limelight after which she bagged great projects.

Sharing about her journey in an interview given recently, Momina stated that she received extreme criticism when she started singing for which she even went into stress.

“I actually started to doubt my singing ability and I stopped performing for a while and I always questioned myself as to whether I actually know how to sing or not,” she added.

Momina went on to say that she now has realised to move past all the negativity in life and have confidence in herself.