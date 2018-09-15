Ariana Grande pays tribute to rapper ex-boyfriend Mac Miller

NEW YORK: Singer Ariana Grande paid a poignant tribute on Friday to rapper Mac Miller, a week after her former boyfriend died at age 26.



"I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will," Grande wrote on Instagram in her first public reaction to Miller´s death from a reported overdose.

The two split up in May, and Grande has faced attacks on social media by people claiming she was the cause of Miller´s death.

"you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i´m so sorry i couldn´t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to," Grande wrote.

Miller, who released his fifth album in August, spoke openly about his struggle with addiction.

"the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you´re okay now. rest," Grande wrote.