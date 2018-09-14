Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC

A question related to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was recently asked in Kaun Banega Cororepati, a popular Indian quiz show hosted by Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.



The contestant was to chose the right answer from the four options after he was played an audio recording of a conversation of an anonymous person and asked to answer whom he was talking about.

The person in the audio was heard eulogizing a sportsman who went on to become Prime Minister of his country.

The four options included Muhammad Azharuddin, Kirti Azad, Imran Khan and Mansoor Ali Khan.



The contestant chose name of Imran Khan and when asked did he know the person whose conversation was played his answer was in the negative.

Asked then why was he so sure his answer is right despite not knowing identity of the the person, he said only Imran Khan was the only cricketer among the four options who became prime minister of his country.

The man was handed over a cheque of Rs10,000 for giving the right answer.

The conversation that was played by the show runners was of Indian cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu who also attended the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan.



