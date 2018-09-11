Tue September 11, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 11, 2018

Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates

Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates
Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again

Famed B-town star, Dilip Kumar was hospitalized again on Wednesday due to chest infection, local...

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

MUMBAI: Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who was rushed to the hospital last week and later diagnosed with mild pneumonia, is improving, his wife Saira Banu has informed recently.

Updating fans about her husband's health, Saira Banu has said that the 95-year-old actor is “much better” and will soon be discharged from the hospital.

A telephonic conversation between Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Saira then ensued, after which the politician prayed for Dilip Kumar’s speedy recovery in a tweet.

Saira, expressing  gratitude for the minister’s warm wishes and concern, in a Twitter message on her behalf from Dilip Saab’s account wrote:

"Message from Saira !Banu: Thank you Rajnath Singh ji. Sahab's health is much better," her tweet read.

Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital after he started suffering from breathlessness. His nephew Faisal Farooqui, who manages his official Twitter handle, updated the news on the social networking site with everyone. 

Udaya Tara Nayar, who is the compiler of the 95-year-old actor's autobiography, told IANS: "He is in ICU and his condition is improving. Antibiotics are being given intravenously."

