Mon September 10, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 10, 2018

My son goes around girls telling them 'I love you' just like Salman: Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh and Salman Khan, once closest of friends, have seen their friendship see many ups and downs.

While the duo is all set to share screen space after a long time in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ that has SRK in the lead, they might have bonded over Salman’s show Dus Ka Dum, where SRK revealed a startling similarity between his son and Salman.

During the show, it was reported that Shah Rukh teased that his son, AbRam Khan was just like Salman as he goes around telling every girl, “I love you.”

Treading further, SRK shared that if there is a friend in his life that he can rely on, it definitely has to be Salman Khan.

He reportedly said that if and when he or his family were in trouble, they can “blindly depend” on Salman to be there.

