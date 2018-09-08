After Sonali's false death rumour, husband Goldie requests people to be responsible

After a tweet from Indian MLA Ram Kalam stating, that Sonali Bendre has passed away, sent the social media into an uproar, Sonali’s husband Goldie Behl has requested the people ‘to be more responsible’.

In a Twitter message uploaded on Saturday, Behl wrote:

“I appeal to all to please use social media more responsibly. Let us not believe in rumours and spread them, unnecessarily hurting the sentiments of those involved. Thank you.”

Although, the politician soon apologised on his Twitter account for spreading false information without verifying first, and prayed for the actress’ speedy recovery, filmmaker Behl asked people to refrain from propagating rumours.

Sonali Bendre was a few months back diagnosed with metastatic cancer. She is currently under treatment for the disease in New York, and was seen spending quality time with her closest friends Gayatri Oberoi and Susanne Khan recently.







