Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
Company profit up 23 percent in FY2018: OGDCL plans ultra-deepwater offshore drilling in January 2019

Company profit up 23 percent in FY2018: OGDCL plans ultra-deepwater offshore drilling in January 2019
Malala Yousafzai calls on Canadian PM to talk about G7 GEAC

Malala Yousafzai calls on Canadian PM to talk about G7 GEAC
Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
Donate dollars for dams: PM

Donate dollars for dams: PM
US foreign policy a tug of war between Trump, staff

US foreign policy a tug of war between Trump, staff
Faith, unity, discipline to ensure rightful destination, says COAS

Faith, unity, discipline to ensure rightful destination, says COAS
SC decides to regulate suo motu powers

SC decides to regulate suo motu powers

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

After Sonali's false death rumour, husband Goldie requests people to be responsible

After a tweet from Indian MLA Ram Kalam stating, that Sonali Bendre has passed away, sent the social media into an uproar, Sonali’s husband Goldie Behl has requested the people ‘to be more responsible’.

In a Twitter message uploaded on Saturday, Behl wrote:

“I appeal to all to please use social media more responsibly. Let us not believe in rumours and spread them, unnecessarily hurting the sentiments of those involved. Thank you.”

Although, the politician soon apologised on his Twitter account for spreading false information without verifying first, and prayed for the actress’ speedy recovery, filmmaker Behl  asked people to refrain from propagating rumours.

Sonali Bendre was a few months back diagnosed with metastatic cancer. She is currently under treatment for the disease in New York, and was seen spending quality time with her closest friends Gayatri Oberoi and Susanne Khan recently. 



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Turkish comic coup film wins Venice prize

Turkish comic coup film wins Venice prize
More women on big screen, but men still tell the stories

More women on big screen, but men still tell the stories
Momina Mustehsan gets bullied on anti-bullying post

Momina Mustehsan gets bullied on anti-bullying post
Avril Lavigne returns after near-death Lyme illness

Avril Lavigne returns after near-death Lyme illness
Load More load more

Spotlight

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

Cook exit sparks England collapse

Cook exit sparks England collapse
More women on big screen, but men still tell the stories

More women on big screen, but men still tell the stories
Moeen calls for change in ´mentality´ after England collapse

Moeen calls for change in ´mentality´ after England collapse

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use