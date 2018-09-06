Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates

MUMBAI: Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who was rushed to a local hospital following chest infection, suffers mild pneumonia, his wife Saira Banu informed on Thursday.

“He is doing better now. The medical reports are saying a small patch of pneumonia is there. God willing, he will be out of it soon. But he is doing fine,” she told an Indian media outlet.

The news of his deteriorating health was first shared by nephew Faisal Farooqui on the actor’s Twitter account.

Famous for delivering hits like ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, ‘Madhumati’, ‘Andaz’ and ‘Aan’ along with various others, Dilip Kumar is known as the ‘Tragedy King of Bollywood’.

