Wed September 05, 2018
Web Desk
September 5, 2018

Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre just shared a video collage capturing both her beautifully bald appearance as well as her new look with a wig for her grieving fans following  her diagnose with high-grade cancer.

Taking to Instagram, Bendre shared that with the entertainment industry so consumed with expectations to look good that she feels it has been ingrained in her.

“The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us... A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It’s important to do what makes you happy, even if it’s something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels.... All that white noise doesn’t make a difference in the larger picture. No one can tell you what’s right or wrong for you.”

She aimed at her right to look good and defended that it is of no harm if one dons a wig or wraps a headscarf to obtain inner-satisfaction.

“When I was testing out the wigs, I had a brief moment of self-doubt... ‘Am I vain for wanting to look good?’ As part of the entertainment industry, you’re always expected to look good... Maybe that has been ingrained in me? But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me. If I’m in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you. So take every opportunity you can to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #OneDayAtATime.”

Sonali ended her post by thanking Priyanka Chopra “for connecting me with the amazing @bokheehair, who created my new look.”

"Vanity is my favourite sin." - Al Pacino Well, it might not be my all-time favourite sin (that would be gluttony ), but who doesn't like looking good? The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us... A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It's important to do what makes you happy, even if it's something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels.... All that white noise doesn't make a difference in the larger picture. No one can tell you what's right or wrong for you. When I was testing out the wigs, I had a brief moment of self-doubt... "Am I vain for wanting to look good?" As part of the entertainment industry, you're always expected to look good... Maybe that has been ingrained in me? But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me. If I'm in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you. So take every opportunity you can to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #OneDayAtATime Thank you @priyankachopra for connecting me with the amazing @bokheehair, who created my new look.

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on


Sonali has been very expressive with her fan following since she was diagnosed with high-grade cancer, where she first openly declared it in June.

“Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them… I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me,”

She also threw weight behind how it has been as a parent to disclose the sad news to her son, sharing her surprise to watch her son deal with the situation maturely.

“As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different. He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do!”

Her husband, Goldie Behl, recently wrote on Twitter, “Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali. She is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively.”

