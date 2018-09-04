‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

Famed film maker Mahesh Bhatt is all set to make a comeback with his upcoming sequel of ‘Sadak 2’ where he plans to cast Pooja Bhatt, his daughter and Sanjay Dutt who will share the big screen after 27 years.



The film serves as a sequel to the 1991 romantic thriller whilst it will be the first time that the two Bhatt sisters will share screen space. Sadak 2's narrative will be dealing with depression. Dutt, who reprises his presence with the sequel, will apparently play a survivor of drug abuse and Alia will play his daughter.

Pooja plays the role of a sex worker who unknowingly falls in love with Dutt’s character while they both represent the odd ball couple.

Pooja Bhatt had previously stated that the film will deal with the issue of depression and will see Dutt in his “true and present time.”

‘Sadak 2’ is slated to release in November next year!