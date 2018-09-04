Anushka Sharma blushes when asked about Virat Kohli at ‘Sui Dhaaga’ promotions

Anushka Sharma was found blushing as Virat Kohli’s fans chanted his name at the actress movie 'Sui Dhaaga' promotions held at a university in Jaipur. She said that she misses Virat Kohli while she turns all red.



On a promotional visit for her upcoming film ‘Sui Dhaga’ in Vivekananda Global University, Anushka was with her co-star Varun Dhawan in Jaipur on August’27. Fans cheered ‘Virat’s’ name amidst the trailer screening of the film to which Varun poked Anushka and said, “Unse mujhe bhi bahut prem hai (Even I love him a lot).”

While the crowd goes out of control, Anushka tried to calm down the lot by admitting that she too misses Virat, like everyone else. She said this with a broad smile on her face but told the students to focus on trailer of the film as that’s the reason to her tour.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is in London occupied with the series against England while ‘Sui Dhaga’ starlet is busy promoting the film.