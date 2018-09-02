Sun September 02, 2018
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan

PM Imran Khan launches 'Plant for Pakistan' drive

Remember the missing

Exercising for peace

Police team formed to investigate discovery of liquor bottles in Sharjeel Memon’s room

Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC

Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan

‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’

PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 2, 2018

Kiran Rao to break seven-year hiatus with new directorial attempt

Kiran Rao, filmmaker wife of filmstar Aamir Khan, is ready to bring her behind-the-screen charm into Indian films again.

“I am focusing on my writing really, apart from my involvement in the MAMI (Mumbai Academy of Moving Image) Mumbai Film Festival. I know it has been quite some time that I have not made a film and kept giving excuses that my baby is small, but I think this is high time that I have to put it (a film) out there,” Kiran told local media.

She is currently penning down her latest to end her seven-year-old directorial break since her debut Dhobi Ghat.

“I was working on eight story ideas but none of them satisfied me in the end. I was working around it for the last seven years. But I promise that I have finally zeroed in on one and I am finishing the script and gearing up for the film,” the 44-year-old added.

However, Rao also feels this would have been a more successful time for that debut project to hit release, suggesting it could have done better business primarily due to the changing taste and preferences of the audience

“The world has changed in the last five to seven years hugely. My film released at the beginning of January in 2011 and it was the beginning of multiplexes. Today, opportunities are endless and people are accustomed to watching a different kind of cinema thanks to the internet and OTT platform. There is a better universe for small films. I think Dhobi Ghat would have certainly got different reception if it would have been released seven years later,” Kiran said.

Rao received critical acclaim for Dhobi Ghat, which had her superstar husband Aamir Khan in the lead. However, the Indian director shared she has not thought upon the cast yet as she’s only writing to complete it by the end of the year.

“I am hoping to have something new. I will have human drama in my film. At the moment no actors are in my mind as I have not finished writing,” she says.

