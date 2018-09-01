Sat September 01, 2018
Web Desk
September 1, 2018

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy joins hands with LeBron James for ‘HBO’ film

Oscar winning film maker, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy teams up with NBL star LeBron James for a new venture, ‘Student Athelete’ for which Chinoy recently announced the teaser launch of the documentary where she has Trish Dalton as her co- director.

The documentary chronicles around the life of college athletes trying to seek knowledge about the billion dollar industry and the hefty price players have to pay for becoming a part of it. The documentary is expected to go on air on 2nd’October on HBO sports where James is the executive producer.

The documentary set aims to construe the complex nature of amateur athletics in America and it would orbit around the narratives of four young men who have suffered and experienced the exploitations of high-revenue college sports.

The documentary would also include narrations from a coach-turned advocate who exposes the money dealings involved within athletics. The journey is closed inside the camera from athletes High school life recruitment to post-graduation and the overall impact on their sports career.

Steve Stoute, the producer of the venture shed light on how few other troubles sports men usually go through in their entire journey of struggle and toil, “The NCAA blinded by revenue goals is turning student athletes into full-time employees.”

“This documentary is incredibly important as it debunks the myth that student athletes are being fairly compensated by receiving scholarships and a valuable education. In fact, the demands put on these students by this oppressive system make it impossible for them to get the education they deserve. The time is now to end this false narrative and reveal the truth of this exploitation,” he added.

