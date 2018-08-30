Are Ranbir and Alias’s families gathering over a dinner soon?

After official news of Priyanka and Nick Jonas getting hitched together,B-Town is supposing Ranbir and Alia to be the next.

This Bollywood duo always enjoy staying in news especially after Ranbir openly spoke on his relationship with Alia and also the Raazi star finally went on saying according media reports that she is not single any more.

However reports also suggest that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s families might meet over a dinner date in near times to plan further for the duo especially after the duo completes the shoot for Brahmastra' shoot.

Their social Media suggests that the couple is fond of each other and look forward to long-lasting relationship apart from casual dating and hangouts.

Not only the couple but their families are found equally involved in son-in-law and daughter-in-law to be. Both the parents have indirectly hinted towards Ranbir and Alias’s relationship however, they are yet to come out in public officially.