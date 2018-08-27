Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

The issue of gender wage disparity that has stood firm against time in Bollywood has had numerous stars voice their concerns over it, and now Shah Rukh Khan has joined the fight to close the gap.

The Bollywood King, in an interview with Economic Times, went into discourse about the grave issue saying both men and women deserve an equal pay in the Indian film industry.

"It’s a male-dominated industry. You can’t shirk it away or ignore it. I would love it to be different. There should be no disparity. A male actor and a female actor should get the same fees — why is it different, I don’t know. But I would also add that no actor — male or female — should over-estimate their performance,” stated the megastar.

The Raees actor went on to comment: “No individual — be it director or actor — should burden the film’s expense by charging an amount that goes beyond the performance of the film’s opening weekend.”