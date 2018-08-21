John Abraham urges filmmakers, travelers to give Kashmir a spotlight

Bollywood actor John Abraham has called upon filmmakers to promote Kashmir for its positivity and beauty instead of its political unrest that has demeaned its worth.

Citing its landscape beauty and vibrant culture, the ‘Romeo Akbar Walter’ (RAW) starrer, who is currently shooting at a famous ski-resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, insisted that Kashmir needs to be presented in a good way.

“Kashmir is one of the most beautiful places in the world which needs to be presented in a good way. I have read about Kashmir and know its history since 1947.”

“Instead of concentrating on politics in Kashmir, the filmmakers must concentrate on its beauty. We must promote the culture of Kashmir”

Claiming his acknowledgment over the political process in Kashmir, the 45-year-old maintained that he will make sure Kashmir is represented in positive light in his films.

“I am also producer and have produced films in the past. I will start from myself. I will make sure Kashmir is shown in a positive light and that is my responsibility. I will also make sure that film industry presents Kashmir the way Kashmir needs to be presented to the world,” he said.

“People think that Kashmir is a dangerous place to visit. But I am in Gulmarg right now and enjoying its beauty”, adding further on its landscape charisma, he stated that every traveler should visit this place and also promote it as Heaven on Earth,”

He said more crews are visiting Kashmir and the department is providing them all the assistance here so as to encourage the filmmakers to shoot their films in the state.

“We will also invite media persons from different print and electronic media of different states of the country and show them how tourists are enjoying here and how conductive Kashmir is for travelling” he added.