Sat August 18, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 18, 2018

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Soon after the news came to buzz about Anil Kapoor sharing screen space with his daughter Sonam Kapoor in his upcoming venture (Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga), out later this year, Mr. India’s starlet comes to news again as he is all geared up to share the screen time with his son, Harshvardhan Kapoor for the very first time in the history of Indian cinema.

Harshvardhan who previously played his part in movies like “Bombay Velvet” and “Mirzya” would now be playing a role of an Olympic Gold medallist Abhinav Bindra in biopic that is slated to release in January.

Abhinav Bindra is lauded for being the first Indian sportsperson to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics when he won the 10m Air Rifle event during the 2008 games in Beijing, China.

