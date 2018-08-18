Sat August 18, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 18, 2018

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make public their relationship for the first time

The power couple of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas after months of remaining tight-lipped about their relationship have finally broken the silence introducing their better halves to the world.

The Bollywood beauty queen and the Hollywood hunk took to their social media accounts following their official engagement ceremony in Mumbai to post an intimate picture of them with an affectionate caption, introducing to the world their significant other.

The 25-year-old Disney star took to Instagram officially breaking all hearts with his caption reading “Future Mrs Jonas. My heart. My love.”

Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

On the other hand, the 35-year-old Quantico star posing the same picture flashing her engagement ring, revealed to the world: “Taken.. With all my heart and soul.”

Taken.. With all my heart and soul..

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

The couple’s pictures from the roka ceremony from earlier today have been making rounds on the internet and as per the latest hearsay, the Chopra and Jonas families are all set to host a mammoth event later today. 

