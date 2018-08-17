Engulfed with thrill and action ‘Widows’ trailer released

The trailer of new movie ‘Widows’ dropped recently while promising that this is something you need to have on your radar heading into awards season this year.

The latest Steve-McQueen movie orbits around a group of ‘Widows’, as the title implies, who are forced into a traumatic situation after their now-deceased husbands stole some money from the wrong guys. With no other options left, they're forced to try and pull off their own heist in order to set things straight and get their lives back. Unfortunately, by the look of things, that isn't going to go according to plan and the story goes through a lot of ups and downs.

The star cast of the film also includes Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Garret Dillahunt, Carrie Coon, Jacki Weaver, Jon Bernthal, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Robert Duvall and Liam Neeson.

The movie is slated to release on November 16 this year.