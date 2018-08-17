Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
National Assembly session to elect PM starts

National Assembly session to elect PM starts
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
The first 100 days

The first 100 days
Arrest warrants for Asif Zardari in money laundering scam

Arrest warrants for Asif Zardari in money laundering scam
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
CM KP Mahmud Khan takes oath

CM KP Mahmud Khan takes oath
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Engulfed with thrill and action ‘Widows’ trailer released

The  trailer of new movie ‘Widows’ dropped recently while promising that this is something you need to have on your radar heading into awards season this year.

The latest Steve-McQueen movie orbits around a group of ‘Widows’, as the title implies, who are forced into a traumatic situation after their now-deceased husbands stole some money from the wrong guys. With no other options left, they're forced to try and pull off their own heist in order to set things straight and get their lives back. Unfortunately, by the look of things, that isn't going to go according to plan and the story goes through a lot of ups and downs.

The star cast of the film also includes Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Garret Dillahunt, Carrie Coon, Jacki Weaver, Jon Bernthal, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Robert Duvall and Liam Neeson.

The movie is slated to release on November 16 this year.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Nick Jonas and parents land in India for reported engagement ceremony

Nick Jonas and parents land in India for reported engagement ceremony

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Shah Rukh Khan pays rich tribute to Vajpayee

Shah Rukh Khan pays rich tribute to Vajpayee
After #MeToo, Hollywood women seize power behind TV camera

After #MeToo, Hollywood women seize power behind TV camera
Load More load more

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Engulfed with thrill and action ‘Widows’ trailer released

Engulfed with thrill and action ‘Widows’ trailer released

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'