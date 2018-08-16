Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan

The actress Kubra Khan tasted success and fame after her project 'Sang-e- Mar Mar' that she did in recent times.

However, the British-Pakistani actress spoke on how things are tad bit different when it comes to real life of Pakistani women compared to what is shown on Television Dramas. In her recent interview with BBC's Haroon Rashid, Kubra said that how initially she was dubious about coming to the country but as soon as got here, she was pleasantly surprised.



"Life of a woman in Pakistan is not half as bad as it's shown on TV," explained Kubra. "I think my perceptions changed the minute I stepped into Pakistan because I spent my entire life here [in UK] so I always thought that 'Oh Pakistan, it will be like close-minded people.' I did think that, I'm going to be honest."

Howbeit, things changed the other way for her as she mentioned about her reaction later, “I was a little judgmental but when I got here everyone was so much more modern, everyone was open-minded."

She asserted on how certain times TV produces an exaggerated picture of the ground reality. Women enjoy the freedom and are not strained or suppressed as it’s shown at times.

The actress also mentioned about her pride and sense of achievement that has always motivated her to do more.

"There was a sense of achievement when I was doing the movies. It was a lot more stressful when I found out they were releasing on Eid together. I was like, 'No, why? What am I going to do? How am I going to promote?' But of course there are three movies coming out and two of them are my movies. I am proud, my mother's very proud and she's hardly ever proud of me," said Kubra.