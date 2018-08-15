Mira Rajput reacts to hate on her acting debut

Mira Rajput, who is also the other half of 'Haider' star Shahid Kapoor, is put into spotlight these days as she recently made her acting debut in a commercial for an anti-ageing cream.



To which, came a severe backlash that claimed that Meera wasn’t the right choice for advertising an anti-ageing cream in the age of 23 years old while her acting was criticized too.

During a recent interview, Mira finally responded back to the criticism by saying that internet is one platform that is accessible to everyone. People can say what they feel and it gives everyone the liberty to express themselves the way they want and to what extent they feel like. So, there will be opinions. It’s not that everyone will love you for what you are. I have always spoken for myself and I have never escaped away from expressing what I truly feel."

However, the mother-to-be also talked about her apprehensions as she turned a new leaf of life. She added on how it is never easy to step out of your comfort-zone and begin with something new.

“Despite of everything, I think what put me at ease was the nature of the ad, which was very conversational with real experiences. It was something I have already been through. I felt that I was just talking about something that I have gone through myself and from my own point of view. The natural synergy put me at ease,” Mira affirmed.