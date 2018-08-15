Wed August 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Speaker, deputy speaker election: Polling underway

Speaker, deputy speaker election: Polling underway

Fata’s future

Fata’s future
In parliament

In parliament
Private service

Private service
PTI fears losing votes in NA speaker, deputy polls

PTI fears losing votes in NA speaker, deputy polls
PTI MPA thrashes citizen in Karachi

PTI MPA thrashes citizen in Karachi
Money laundering scandal: Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Zardari, arrested

Money laundering scandal: Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Zardari, arrested
Vote must decide country’s fate, says President Mamnoon

Vote must decide country’s fate, says President Mamnoon
Mushtaq Ghani elected KP Assembly Speaker

Mushtaq Ghani elected KP Assembly Speaker
PTI, BAP threaten not to support each other in Centre, Balochistan

PTI, BAP threaten not to support each other in Centre, Balochistan
Fakhar Imam was removed after he shocked Zia

Fakhar Imam was removed after he shocked Zia
Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mira Rajput reacts to hate on her acting debut

Mira Rajput, who is also the other half of 'Haider' star Shahid Kapoor, is put into spotlight these days as she recently made her acting debut in a commercial for an anti-ageing cream.

To which, came a severe backlash that claimed that Meera wasn’t the right choice for advertising an anti-ageing cream in the age of 23 years old while her acting was criticized too.

During a recent interview, Mira finally responded back to the criticism by saying that internet is one platform that is accessible to everyone. People can say what they feel and it gives everyone the liberty to express themselves the way they want and to what extent they feel like. So, there will be opinions. It’s not that everyone will love you for what you are. I have always spoken for myself and I have never escaped away from expressing what I truly feel."

However, the mother-to-be also talked about her apprehensions as she turned a new leaf of life. She added on how it is never easy to step out of your comfort-zone and begin with something new.

“Despite of everything, I think what put me at ease was the nature of the ad, which was very conversational with real experiences. It was something I have already been through. I felt that I was just talking about something that I have gone through myself and from my own point of view. The natural synergy put me at ease,” Mira affirmed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre
Nicki Minaj accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels

Nicki Minaj accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels

Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million

Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million
The big reveal! Priyanka Chopra finally flashes her stunning engagement ring

The big reveal! Priyanka Chopra finally flashes her stunning engagement ring
Load More load more

Spotlight

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies
Mira Rajput reacts to hate on her acting debut

Mira Rajput reacts to hate on her acting debut
After wife Sania wished Pakistanis, Shoaib Malik felicitates Indians on 72nd Independence Day

After wife Sania wished Pakistanis, Shoaib Malik felicitates Indians on 72nd Independence Day

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Photos & Videos

Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million

Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million
Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre
Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat