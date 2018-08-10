Fri August 10, 2018
Web Desk
August 10, 2018

Atif Aslam faces backlash for singing Indian song at Independence Day Parade

Atif Aslam faces backlash for singing Indian song at Independence Day Parade
Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Famed Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, who found himself in the midst of immense criticism, has responded back to trolls after he was slammed for singing Indian song at the country’s Independence Day event held in New York earlier this month.

Atif, who has been the voice behind innumerable Bollywood songs, sang his popular Indian track ‘Tera Hone Laga Hoon’ which he sang for a Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif starrer back in 2009.

Internet users trolled Atif, raising doubts over his patriotism, many even stating that the 'Aadat' star refused to hold the Pakistani flag in America. 

Responding to criticism, the singer, in a long Instagram and Twitter post, has said he is a proud Pakistani and his identity is associated only with the ‘green flag’.

Uploading a picture of a T-shirt that has 'Never Give Up' written on it, Atif  added that hopefully things will change for good in ‘Naya Pakistan’, hinting at Imran Khan’s ascension as leader of nation. 


