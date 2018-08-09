Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
What Naya Pakistan means

What Naya Pakistan means
The age of savagery

The age of savagery
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
Azad Kashmir PM, Achakzai barred from meeting Nawaz at Adiala Jail

Azad Kashmir PM, Achakzai barred from meeting Nawaz at Adiala Jail
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Imran Khan declared winner from Lahore NA-131

Imran Khan declared winner from Lahore NA-131
'Worry for India?': Russia to train Pakistani troops

'Worry for India?': Russia to train Pakistani troops
Bakhtawar Bhutto slams ‘ridiculous’ arrest of PPP workers

Bakhtawar Bhutto slams ‘ridiculous’ arrest of PPP workers
'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Here’s a closer look at The Nun

The Nun title character named Valak comes out with a closer look

If you’re tired of horror stories about a typical haunted house making rounds at the cinemas, The Conjuring has a spin-off The Nuns slated to release next month.

In July, New Line gave away some new highlights from the film and an official poster during the San Diego Comic-Con— the latest one reveals Demián Bichir as his character, Father Burke, being shadowed by The Nun, and the second is just her closer look.

The horror plot puts a novice and a priest, whose past was already haunted by some demons on a risk to investigate suicide of a young nun in Romania— taking on the quest, the two end up uncovering the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun.

Director Corin Hardy reveals that they have concentrated more on “complex choreography and mind-trickery.”

The Nun welcomes Bonnie Aarons, Taissa Farmiga, Charlotte Hope, Ingrid Bisu, and August Maturo, in its reel life story.

The Nun will see you on September 7 at the theatres.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Atif Aslam faces backlash for singing Indian song at Independence Day Parade

Atif Aslam faces backlash for singing Indian song at Independence Day Parade
After defending Weinstein last year, Lindsay Lohan now in trouble for bashing #MeToo movement

After defending Weinstein last year, Lindsay Lohan now in trouble for bashing #MeToo movement
Humaima Malik says 'harassed' at Lahore hotel

Humaima Malik says 'harassed' at Lahore hotel
Summer ‘84 trailer: Horror-thriller or a crime scene?

Summer ‘84 trailer: Horror-thriller or a crime scene?
Load More load more

Spotlight

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter

Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter
After defending Weinstein last year, Lindsay Lohan now in trouble for bashing #MeToo movement

After defending Weinstein last year, Lindsay Lohan now in trouble for bashing #MeToo movement

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening