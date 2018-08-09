Here’s a closer look at The Nun

If you’re tired of horror stories about a typical haunted house making rounds at the cinemas, The Conjuring has a spin-off The Nuns slated to release next month.

In July, New Line gave away some new highlights from the film and an official poster during the San Diego Comic-Con— the latest one reveals Demián Bichir as his character, Father Burke, being shadowed by The Nun, and the second is just her closer look.

The horror plot puts a novice and a priest, whose past was already haunted by some demons on a risk to investigate suicide of a young nun in Romania— taking on the quest, the two end up uncovering the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun.

Director Corin Hardy reveals that they have concentrated more on “complex choreography and mind-trickery.”



The Nun welcomes Bonnie Aarons, Taissa Farmiga, Charlotte Hope, Ingrid Bisu, and August Maturo, in its reel life story.

The Nun will see you on September 7 at the theatres.