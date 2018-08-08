Ruby Rose cast as Batwoman

Ruby Rose, an Australian model and actress,is reported to have been cast as the DC hero Batwoman for The CW, an American English-language television network.

The batwoman will make CW debut in the annual crossover event between four of the DC shows: "The Flash", "Arrow", Legends of Tomorrow and the Supergirl".

Laced with passion for social justice and a talent for speaking her mind, she is a trained street fighter prepared to fight the criminals in Gotham City.

According to Variety.com, Caroline Dries will serve as the author and executive producer on the project.

Who is Ruby Rose?

Born in 1986 in Melbourne, as a young child Ruby Rose Langenheim, also known as Ruby Rose, she travelled frequently, living in rural Victoria, Tasmania, and Surfers Paradise before finally settling in Melbourne.

She is the daughter of Katia Langenheim, a 20-year-old single mother and artist, whom she describes as one of her role models.

As a teenager, she attended University High School and Footscray City College. Rose is the god-daughter of Indigenous Australian boxer Lionel Rose.

Rose is an Australian model, DJ, recording artist, actress, television presenter, and former MTV VJ.

She emerged in the media spotlight as a presenter on MTV Australia, followed by several high-profile modelling gigs, notably as the face of Maybelline New York in Australia.

In addition to her modelling career, she has co-hosted various television shows, namely Australia's Next Top Model and The Project on Network Ten.

Rose pursued a career in acting from 2008 onwards, with her debut performance in the Australian film Suite for Fleur. She had a small role in the drama Around the Block (2013), and came to North American fame for starring in seasons three and four of the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black.

She has also had large roles in the action films Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016), xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017), and John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017), and the musical comedy Pitch Perfect 3 (2017), and will appear in the film The Meg (2018), based on the novel of the same name. In August 2018, Rose was cast as Kate Kane / Batwoman in The CW's Arrowverse.