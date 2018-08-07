Tue August 07, 2018
August 7, 2018

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

With similar settings than those of “Nagaada” of a famous Bollywood film “Jab We met”, Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” gives you the real desi wedding feels with all right reasons to sway back and forth with the song.

While Fahad Mustafa shines like a star with his exuberance, Mehwish Hayat steals the show with her vivacity. The music has been composed by Shani Arshad, who alongside Haider has written the lyrics as well. However, strong vocals of Mohsin Abbas Haider and Saima Jahan enhance the overall pulse of the song.

The project is from the famous duo of “Na Maloom Afraad” and the makers of “Actor in Law”, Nabeel Quereshi and Fizza Ali Meerza— the film is a joint venture of Geo Films and Filmwala Pictures.

Load Wedding will hit the big screens on Eid-ul-Azha this year!

