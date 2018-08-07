'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

MUMBAI: Indian movie 'Loverati' is making places in news for all the right reasons.



Salman Khan’s brother-in-law has been under spotlight due to his debut performance in the movie. Indian cinema is all geared up to witness the new faces and newfangled love story.



After the 'Loverati' trailer launch in Mumbai, the trailer will be released in Delhi today evening and numerous theatres in Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Indore, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Baroda will be joining the proceedings of the release through a Facebook Live.

The 32 minutes clip of the trailer shows 'Loveratri' like a perfect tale of warmth, romance and the desire to go beyond limits for love whilst, Aayush Sharma shines like a star in the trailer, Warina Khan mesmerizes the screen with her ravishing beauty.

The film is the directorial debut of Abhiraj Minawala as well as Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. 'Loveratri' has been written by Niren Bhatt and will hit the theatres on Navratri festival on October 5.

For all garba lovers, this movie proves to be visual treat as garba plays notable part of the fresh as daisy love story!