Abhishek Bachchan quits JP Dutta’s upcoming movie 'Paltan'

MUMBAI: Indian actor Abhishek Bachchan, who was a part of 'Paltan' previously has quit the project even before the film picked up pace for its execution plan, however the director seems clueless about Bachchan’s sudden back-pedal.

The 'Umrao Jaan' star kicked off his career with J P Dutta's film 'Refugee' in 2000 which left him with an anonymous association with the director. However, his withdrawal from a project that belongs to JP Dutta has surprised the industry.

The trailer of J P Dutta's upcoming film 'Paltan' was launched today. The film is based on the Nathu La and Cho La military clashes, that took place along the Indo-Chinese border in October of 1967.

Paltan stars Arjun Rampal, Jackie Shroff, Gurmeet Choudhary, Siddhanth Kapoor (Shraddha Kapoor's brother), Harshvardhan Rane and Luv Sinha (Sonakshi Sinha's brother). The trailer also gave us a glimpse of Sonal Chauhan and Dipika Kakar, who are part of the film.

The cast of 'Paltan' was introduced on social media earlier this week whilst it’s expected to hit the screens on September 7.