Hollywood's upcoming Shazam’s zany trailer out now!

A film revolving around famous DC comic’s character 'Shazam' has launched the first trailer after the eager anticipation of its fans this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con.



The trailer reveals 'Shazam' pulling up the curtains from a dark gritty side of the DC movie world. The story is based on a comic book character. Billy Batson is granted super powers by an ancient wizard. He morphs into a costume-clad, bulletproof adult, Captain Marvel, who has superhuman strength and other abilities just by saying a magic word, 'Shazam'.

Director David Sandberg narrates a fascinating story of a normal lad who gets superpowers suddenly and learns its use gradually with time through enthralling cinematic scenes.

Under the production of Peter Safran, the trailer pops up with a complete entertainment package leaving us with a lot more to expect. The protagonist and the main lead of the film, Zachery Levis gives you moments to laugh, cherish and cry in the movie.

Summing it all up, after DeadPool and Kick Ass, 'Shazam' is a portrayal of an ideology that superhero movies aren’t necessarily tragic, at times they do leave you all teary, with joy.