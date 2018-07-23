Famous Bachchan duo to grace the screen together after 8 years

MUMBAI: The favourites of B-town, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are now expected to come together in their upcoming project 'Gulab Jamun' written and directed by newcomer Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Phantom Films.



The couple will galvanize their fans after a hiatus of eight years when thei undying chemistry was last seen in 'Raavan'.

'Gulab Jamun' represents the light-hearted side of life, taking an unusual stance on relationships. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had confirmed, at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, that Anurag Kashyap, from Phantom, had approached her and Abhishek Bachchan for his next project and the script was narrated to them.

“We have been approached for Gulab Jamun,” the star revealed during a Face Time interview from Cannes, according to ABP Live, “and they have narrated us the script."

After 'Kuch na kaho' , 'Guru', 'Dhoom 2' and 'Umrao-Jaan', this comes out as a delightful news for the fans and the big screen awaits their appearance together after eight years.