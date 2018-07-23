Mon July 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Famous Bachchan duo to grace the screen together after 8 years

MUMBAI: The favourites of B-town, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are now expected to come together in their upcoming project 'Gulab Jamun' written and directed by newcomer Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Phantom Films.

The couple will galvanize their fans after a hiatus of eight years when thei undying chemistry was last seen in 'Raavan'.

'Gulab Jamun' represents the light-hearted side of life, taking an unusual stance on relationships. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had confirmed, at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, that Anurag Kashyap, from Phantom, had approached her and Abhishek Bachchan for his next project and the script was narrated to them.

“We have been approached for Gulab Jamun,” the star revealed during a Face Time interview from Cannes, according to ABP Live, “and they have narrated us the script." 

After 'Kuch na kaho' , 'Guru', 'Dhoom 2' and 'Umrao-Jaan', this comes out as a delightful news for the fans and the big screen awaits their appearance together after eight years.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Ranveer Singh shooting four ads in four cities in just 8 days!

Ranveer Singh shooting four ads in four cities in just 8 days!
Second time lucky for Denzel, whose new film tops box office

Second time lucky for Denzel, whose new film tops box office
25-foot tall Jeff Goldblum’s statue in London amazes all

25-foot tall Jeff Goldblum’s statue in London amazes all
Film “Tomb Raider” launches trailer of its new game

Film “Tomb Raider” launches trailer of its new game
Load More load more