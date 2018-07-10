Tue July 10, 2018
July 10, 2018

It’s disturbing to see how only Muslims are targeted: Taapsee Pannu

Indian actress Taapsee Pannu’s courtroom drama ‘Mulk’ recently launched its official trailer.

In an interaction with local media at the trailer launch, Indian actress Taapsee Pannu stated that it’s disturbing to see how just one religion is being targeted ruthlessly.

‘Mulk’ will see her projecting the role of a defence lawyer trying to restore the honour of a Muslim family accused of treason.

Speaking about how she feels about the issue, Taapsee said, "It is disturbing that a particular religion is targeted like that. It is disturbing to see it happens because my life is run by Muslims. My manager, my driver, my housemaid… are all Muslims and they are an inseparable part of my life.

“This is one of the reasons why I chose to do this film. If somebody has to stand up to address the issue, then I would love to take the responsibility. Doing this movie was a way of venting out how disturbed I felt because of how Muslims are treated.”

In the movie, a Muslim family goes through social injustices while fighting a legal battle to stay in the country.

‘Mulk’ stars Rishi Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Vartika Singh, Ashrut Jain and Neena Gupta amongst various others. 

