Tue July 10, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 10, 2018

Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas is her ‘favourite man’

Dwayne Johnson claims he's the one who set up Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

As the entire world awaits Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas making the official statement about their rumoured relationship, actor-producer Dwayne Johnson has said he’s the one behind making the two come together.

x
The Rock has quipped recently that he was secretly the matchmaker behind Priyanka-Nick. When asked about the famous duo, Dwayne first said, “Are they happy?”

Upon learning that the two really enjoy each other’s company, Dwayne shared, “I did it, yes. If they’re happy. Well then, I take credit. Baywatch and Jumanji,” he added, commenting about his work with Priyanka in Baywatch and with Jonas in last year’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen recently spending a lot of time together. The duo even came on a vacation to India and was spotted cycling in the streets of New York.

They wear matching gold rings reportedly. 

