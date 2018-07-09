Mon July 09, 2018
July 10, 2018

Shahid Afridi meets Salman Khan in Canada

TORONTO: Shahid Afridi  on Monday met Bollywood’s Dabang actor Salman Khan at an event in Canada, having quality time chatting at the backstage.

Shahid Afridi , who is currently in Toronto to play for Edmonton Royals in Global T20 Canada Cricket League,  has availed an opportunity to  promote his mission in the North American realm. Whereas Bollywood's superstar  Salman Khan  was also present for a noble cause in Canada and both the stars met at backstage having quality time chatting and were seen sharing light moments and their fans simply were loving it.

Shahid is working hard for his revolutionary ‘Shahid Afridi Foundation’ while Sallu regularly participates at various events for his ‘Hope Uplift’ foundation all around the world.

Sharing his great experience of meeting with Salman Khan in his Twitter’s post, the cricketer  wished the Dabang actor all the best for his future projects and aims.


The fans showed their great happiness and love for both the Khans soon after  the former skipper shared the pictures on Social media.

According to the media reports, Afridi attended the mega event on the request of Salman Khan. the all-rounder also spoke about his charity organisation on stage and invited the stars and participants to attend its events.

Comments

