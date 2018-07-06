Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam to lend vocals for 'Namaste England' OST

The voices of Pakistan’s highly acclaimed artists Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam will be echoing across the border once again, in the upcoming Indian film ‘Namaste England.’

According to reports by Indian media outlets, Rahat has voiced the new track for the Vipul Shah directorial that is featuring the most celebrated of Bollywood’s luminaries, including Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.

The 43 year old singer has teamed up with Javed Akhtar to jot down the lyrics of the poignant song with the recording underway presently in Dubai.

Acclaimed music composer Mannan Shah who will be composing the track has stated: “It’s sheer pleasure to have recorded “Tu Meri Main Tera” with Rahat sahab, I’ve always been a big fan of his voice. “The song was well-received. Our second association had to be a special one and what better than Namaste England.”

He went on to add, "We have tried a unique style which Rahat sahab has also explored for the first time. He was excited about singing something so new and fresh."

On the other hand, the composer was all praises for Aslam as well, saying: "Atif was always my first choice for Tere Liye. I adore his voice and he’s sung a quintessential romantic song. Javed sahab has written a wonderful song and it’s one of his personal favourites too."

The upcoming romantic comedy is slated for a worldwide release on October 19.