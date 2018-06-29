Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra leave for US, arrive at airport hand-in-hand

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have returned to the US on Friday, after spending five days in India. The duo was spotted exiting Mumbai together after arriving at the airport hand-in-hand.



The rumoured couple, which has not confirmed its relationship officially as yet, was seen spending quality time with each other’s family, vacationing in Goa, and making several public appearances, the latest of which involved the two attending Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-engagement mehndi party where they arrived holding hands.

The two had dinner with Priyanka’s mother last Thursday and throughout their week-long stay, they had their fans hooked as they kept them updated via frequent uploads expressing love and admiration for each other.



Many believe that their visit to India is enough proof required to make their relationship official.

Meanwhile, it is believed widely that the two will get engaged in a month as per a report published earlier this week in Filmfare.