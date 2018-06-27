Don’t want to make a mockery out of my relationship: Ranbir

As Ranbir Kapoor recently went vocal about his new relationship with Allia Bhat ‘strengthening’ over quick spans, he has apprised that he doesn’t want to make a "mockery" of it and turn it into a "reality show".

Elucidating how he opens up about his life only during film promotions or when he is in a relationship, the 35-year-old actor insisted that there’s no need to shy away from sharing about private life or keep it hidden, Times of India reported.

He, however, asserted that rumours often lead to misunderstandings between the couple and can change the perspective of fans— to which he indicated that there will be some truth and lies doing the rounds.

While the couple has been growing stronger with reports about their wedding, the star explained how his efforts towards building good personal relationships eases him during his highs and lows in the film industry.

This long-term goal even includes marriage and children on his own, he mentioned.