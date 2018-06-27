Wed June 27, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 27, 2018

Salman Khan, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to work together after 11 years

After delivering hits like ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and Ram Leela’ in the recent past, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has decided to collaborate with Salman Khan after an extensive gap of 11 years, reported Filmfare.

The two last worked with each other in ‘Saawariya’ almost a decade ago, and since then have avoided each other due to certain differences.

However, they will now be sharing company while working on a new project.

According to a source, “Sanjay has delivered some of his biggest career hits with Salman as his main lead. It’s been 11 years since the two last worked together, which is why he wants to team up with Salman yet again. The project is reportedly very special for Sanjay and he feels no one better than Salman would fit the lead role.”

Salman was in fact the first one to reach out to Sanjay Bhansali after the latter was attacked while shooting ‘Padmaavat’ in Jaipur.

Previously, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor recently admitted that Bhansali has been discussing a script with him.

