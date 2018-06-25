Mon June 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Have met him but it's too soon to have an opinion: Priyanka's mother on meeting Nick Jonas

MUMBAI: Famed actress Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra said that although she has met her daughter’s rumoured American boyfriend Nick Jonas,  it is too soon to form an opinion about him.

x
Advertisement

“We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well. I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion,” Madhu said speaking to an Indian daily.

Speculations regarding Priyanka and 25-year-old Nick Jonas dating each other started mounting ever since the duo made an appearance together on Memorial Day.

They arrived in India last week in order to meet Priyanka’s mother. They were clicked together having dinner with her  on the eve of Thursday.

Priyanka and Nick met at the 2017 Met Gala where they both arrived together on the red carpet wearing designs by Ralph Lauren.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Saudi singer releases new song to celebrate women getting behind wheels in Saudi Arabia

Saudi singer releases new song to celebrate women getting behind wheels in Saudi Arabia
Bollywood star Sridevi wins posthumous prize at India film awards

Bollywood star Sridevi wins posthumous prize at India film awards
Netflix’s original thriller 'How It Ends' kicks off trailer

Netflix’s original thriller 'How It Ends' kicks off trailer
Tom Holland ‘accidentally’ reveals title for ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ sequel

Tom Holland ‘accidentally’ reveals title for ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ sequel
Load More load more