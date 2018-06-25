Have met him but it's too soon to have an opinion: Priyanka's mother on meeting Nick Jonas

MUMBAI: Famed actress Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra said that although she has met her daughter’s rumoured American boyfriend Nick Jonas, it is too soon to form an opinion about him.



“We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well. I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion,” Madhu said speaking to an Indian daily.

Speculations regarding Priyanka and 25-year-old Nick Jonas dating each other started mounting ever since the duo made an appearance together on Memorial Day.

They arrived in India last week in order to meet Priyanka’s mother. They were clicked together having dinner with her on the eve of Thursday.

Priyanka and Nick met at the 2017 Met Gala where they both arrived together on the red carpet wearing designs by Ralph Lauren.