Game of Thrones stars Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie tie knot in Scotland

Power couple from Game of Thrones, Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie tied the knot in an intimate church service at a castle in Scotland on Saturday.



Acclaimed actors Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie who co-star in HBO’s crowd-puller Game of Thrones as Jon Snow and Ygritte walked down the aisle in an afternoon service at Rayne Church near Leslie’s ancestral castle in Scotland.

The much awaited wedding was attended by numerous stars of the medieval fantasy epic including Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Jack Donnelly and Malin Akerman.

The bride stunned all in a ravishing and flowing long-sleeved ivory gown with intricate details of lace work along with a toning veil whereas the groom looked dapper in a morning suit.

Following the church service, the star couple drove off to the Wardhill Castle of the bride’s family in northeast of Scotland, for the wedding reception.

The newly-weds, both 31 years of age, had met back in 2012 on the sets of Game of Thrones in which they played each other’s on-screen love interests as Ygritte and Jon Snow.