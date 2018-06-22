Mehwish Hayat to step into Benazir Bhutto’s role in biopic

Pakistan’s highly acclaimed actor Mehwish Hayat on the occasion of the deceased Pakistan People’s Party leader Benazir Bhutto’s birthday confirmed that she is buckling up to step into the leader’s role.

The 35-year-old actor paid her accolades to the departed PPP leader on her 65th birthday by taking to Instagram and sharing her sentiments about the first female premier in a Muslim majority country.

Quoting the late politician, Hayat’s post started off with: "We have broken glass ceilings, we have broken the stereotypes, and we have been and continue to be prepared to go the extra mile, to be judged by unrealistic standards, to be held more accountable."

Praising Bhutto for her leadership, Hayat further added: Today would have been Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's 65th birthday. It is an ideal time to reflect on her undoubted achievements. I have never really been a political person but leaving that aside there is no denying the great strides she made for women's empowerment and equality in our country - everything we are still fighting for even today.”

The 'Actor In Law' starlet went on to state: “There was a time when she made women believe that almost anything was possible - she gave us hope and inspired us to reach for the stars. The sign of a true leader is the legacy they leave behind and the reverence with which the people remember her irrespective of party allegiances.”

Furthermore, Hayat confirmed the news with the public that she will be taking on the role of the female leader in her upcoming biopic, saying: “She was a truly remarkable woman and I look forward to giving life to her story soon.”