Director Rajkumar Hirani hints at 3 Idiots sequel

One of Bollywood’s most acclaimed movies, ‘3 Idiots’ that smashed the box office almost a decade earlier, is making a grand return with a sequel, as implied by filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

India’s highly lauded director Rajkumar Hirani who is bringing forth another probable box office hit soon, with Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Sanju’, has announced to Indian media outlet Mid-Day that the work for a second installment of ‘3 Idiots’ has already been kicked off.

"I definitely want to make a sequel to '3 Idiots. In fact, Abhijat Joshi, (writer) and I started writing something a few days ago. But it's still in the initial stage and we will take a fair amount of time to develop the script," stated the 'PK' director.

As per reports by sources, another one of Hirani’s blockbusters ‘Munna Bhai’ will have its third part going into production after the release of ‘Sanju’ following which the ‘3 idiots’ sequel will go on floors.