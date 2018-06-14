Ali Zafar unveils trailer for his Pakistani debut ‘Teefa in Trouble’

Pakistani actor and singer Ali Zafar has unleashed the trailer of his much anticipated upcoming action-packed film ‘Teefa in Trouble’, stirring excitement for movie buffs all around the country.

During the trailer launch the 38-year-old actor hoped that his film will be enjoyed by his fans, also adding that his “excitement level is hitting the roof.”

The Ahsan Rahim directorial is coming as the debut project for Zafar and his co-star Pakistan’s bathing beauty Maya Ali, in the Pakistani film industry.

Previously Zafar had been making a mark with his acting skills across the border in the Bollywood industry, with his character Teefa being the first role he plays in his home country.

The distinguished Yash Raj Films has taken the distribution rights around the world with their Vice President Avtar Panesar stating: “We at YRF share a strong and seasoned relationship with Ali Zafar having produced two movies and a music album with him; we’d like to think of YRF to be his home in India. It was a natural progression, taking that relationship to the next level with Ali as Producer with Teefa In Trouble. We have never distributed any film from Pakistani or from any other part of the world earlier. We’re looking forward to making this the first of many.”

The joint venture of Lightingale productions, Mandviwala Entertainment and Geo Films will be hitting theaters all around on July 20th.