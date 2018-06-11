Ryan Gosling goes to space as Neil Armstrong in upcoming film ‘First Man’

After his film La La Land conquered the box office with its immediate release, director Damien Chazelle is coming back with another promising venture titled ‘First Man’ that will take move buffs up into the cosmos.



The biographical drama will be telling the spellbinding narrative of NASA’s mission of putting man on the surface of the moon. The film is a biographical account of Neil Armstrong based on James R. Hansen’s book and will be traversing through the most treacherous missions in the history of the world.

The film will be starring Hollywood’s top actors Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Corey Stoll, Kyle Chandler, Jason Clarke, Shea Whigham, Christopher Abbott, Brian d’Arcy and Pablo Schreiber.

The space adventure under the production of Wyck Godfrey and others will be hitting theaters on October 12th 2018.



