Mon June 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ryan Gosling goes to space as Neil Armstrong in upcoming film ‘First Man’

After his film La La Land conquered the box office with its immediate release, director Damien Chazelle is coming back with another promising venture titled ‘First Man’ that will take move buffs up into the cosmos.

The biographical drama will be telling the spellbinding narrative of NASA’s mission of putting man on the surface of the moon. The film is a biographical account of Neil Armstrong based on James R. Hansen’s book and will be traversing through the most treacherous missions in the history of the world.

x
Advertisement

The film will be starring Hollywood’s top actors Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Corey Stoll, Kyle Chandler, Jason Clarke, Shea Whigham, Christopher Abbott, Brian d’Arcy and Pablo Schreiber.

The space adventure under the production of Wyck Godfrey and others will be hitting theaters on October 12th 2018.



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra to be sent to Pakistan, demands Hindu group

Priyanka Chopra to be sent to Pakistan, demands Hindu group
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and others grace Baba Siddiqui’s iftar party

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and others grace Baba Siddiqui’s iftar party
US television studio slammed for double standards after 'Quantico' apology

US television studio slammed for double standards after 'Quantico' apology

David and Victoria Beckham turn down divorce rumors

David and Victoria Beckham turn down divorce rumors
Load More load more