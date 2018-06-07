All things flawed about Kareena-Sonam’s ‘Veere Di Wedding’

As a firm believer of equal rights for both men and women, I was not only happy for a mainstream Bollywood movie like ‘Veere Di Wedding’ to have an all-female star cast for the first time ever, but was also anxiously looking forward to watch the film.

The movie, starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, chronicles the life of four friends and enjoys the stature of being Hindi cinema’s first female-buddy film.

However, it failed pathetically to live up to its expectations.

Due to its controversial ban in Pakistan over “vulgar content”, had to watch the movie via an online link. The print was not that of a good quality, obviously, but what was worse was how the film managed to fail at everything: from the plot to the acting skills of its protagonists, everything about the movie seemed a bit off.

Keeping the vulgarity that the movie depicts aside, ‘Veere Di Wedding’ has failed to leave a mark on its viewers on the whole. While the film may have fulfilled its purpose of projecting women as behaving the same way as men do and having the same needs as them, the film lacked a strong screenplay. The story was unable to develop interests of the viewer throughout and was very predictable.

The characters, although relatable, were penned down it seemed in a lazy manner that fail to stick with you. However, the biggest let-down was the actors’ underwhelming, below-par performance. Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar have managed to pull a highly-unimpressive job with their acting in the film, with only Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas proving to be a breather in between.

On a different note, I commend ‘Veere Di Wedding’ filmmakers’ efforts to make a movie about four female friends living their lives as they please, all this time conversing with each other casually in a rather colloquial language. This wasn’t received well with even the local audiences, who bashed the movie for usage of cuss words excessively. However, this is where their hypocrisy reflects: why is Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gangs of Vasseypur’ - having far more lewd, explicit content and abusive language - a widely-celebrated film, but a similar movie like ‘Veere Di Wedding’ criticised so much?

To put it in a nutshell, the movie may initially have broken barriers by casting four women in lead characters only; on the whole it was just an amalgamation of errors, a weak script and an even weaker direction. The film’s music might just be the only good, comparatively better aspect of the entire film.



