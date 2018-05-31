Shah Rukh, Anushka to shoot at NASA for film ‘Zero’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma will shoot the last parts of their upcoming film ‘Zero’ in NASA, India media reported.



‘Zero’, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movies is one of the much-awaited films of this year.

According to Indian media, Khan, Anushka along with R Madhavan will be shooting for the film in NASA.

The team is currently shooting for the final schedule of the film in the US, the media reports said.

Salman Khan, late Sridevi, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt have their special appearances in the film.

Zero is a romantic drama film written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film was jointly produced by Rai and Red Chillies Entertainment's Gauri Khan. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

It may be noted here that Khan had earlier shot at NASA 'Swades'.

The film is set to release on December 21, 2018.