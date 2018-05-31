Thu May 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shah Rukh, Anushka to shoot at NASA for film ‘Zero’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma will shoot the last parts of their upcoming film ‘Zero’ in NASA, India media reported.

‘Zero’, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movies is one of the much-awaited films of this year.

According to Indian media, Khan, Anushka along with R Madhavan will be shooting for the film in NASA.

The team is currently shooting for the final schedule of the film in the US, the media reports said.

Salman Khan, late Sridevi, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt have their special appearances in the film.

Zero is a romantic drama film written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film was jointly produced by Rai and Red Chillies Entertainment's Gauri Khan. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

It may be noted here that Khan had earlier shot at NASA 'Swades'.

The film is set to release on December 21, 2018.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

All-female Bollywood film ‘Veere Di Wedding’ banned from release in Pakistan

All-female Bollywood film ‘Veere Di Wedding’ banned from release in Pakistan
Harvey Weinstein indicted for rape

Harvey Weinstein indicted for rape
Aamir Khan earned only Rs.11,000 with his debut film

Aamir Khan earned only Rs.11,000 with his debut film
Priyanka Chopra reportedly dating Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reportedly dating Nick Jonas
Load More load more