Rajkumar Hirani releases two posters of Sanju

Director Rajkumar Hirani offered a sneak peak at his upcoming movie Sanju by releasing two posters of the Sanjay Dutt biopic.



The trailer of the movie has already got the audience hyped up, but the two recently released posters show another side of the movie.

In the second poster director Hirani introduced Paresh Rawal as Sanjay Dutt's father, Sunil Dutt.

It portrays an emotional moment shared by the father-son duo. The poster depicts the bond between Sanjay Dutt and his father, veteran actor Sunil Dutt.



In the recently revealed poster, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, playing one of his love interests, are seen in a joyous feel depicting Sanjay Dutt's crazy love life.

'Sanju' showcases the highs and lows of Sanjay Dutt's life, giving an insight into the extraordinary story of the actor.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars a collection of famed cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza..

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, 'Sanju' is all set to release on June 29.