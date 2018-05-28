Daughter Shweta is “true actress” of our family, says Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that in a family filled with prominent actors, it’s his daughter Shweta who stands the tallest with the skill of acting.

The father and daughter duo had shared the screen recently for an Indian Jewelry brand’s advertisement, making it Shweta’s first time on-screen.

“When we are in front of the camera enacting a particular scene, then we are in a character. Just like with any other artiste on the set, you want to exchange views and points or sometimes just like keep telling her... She is facing the camera for the first time so I can say a few things to make her feel comfortable or an advice. I don’t know whether she has taken some advice. I am incapable of giving advice,” stated the Bollywood legend in reference to her daughter’s acting potential.

The 75-year-old actor added that his daughter, in spite of living with four of Bollywood’s biggest names in his family, including him, his wife Jaya, son Abishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya, still “the true actress” is Shweta.

Shweta on the other hand, does not plan on going further in the field, stating: “No. I don’t plan on taking acting as a career... It’s not a career. The only reason I am doing this is for Kalyan Jewellers. I think most women enjoy wearing jewellery and as a designer I also enjoy the process of designing it... and I enjoyed myself on the sets. It was great spending an entire day with my father.”