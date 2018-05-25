Kareena Kapoor says she believes in equality but is not a feminist

Bollywood’s bathing beauty Kareena Kapoor Khan is making rounds online for declaring that even though she believes in equality, she is not a feminist.

At the music launch of the upcoming female centered Bollywood film ‘Veere Di Wedding’, the starlet was asked about her take on the idea of feminism, the response to which has tangled her in disparagement online.

“I believe in equality. I wouldn’t say I am a feminist, I would say I am a woman and above all, I am a human being. I am also as proud to be known as Saif Ali Khan’s wife, as I am to be Kareena Kapoor. So that is just the way I am,” stated the 37-year-old actor.

Producer of the film Rhea Kapoor, however came to clear the air about Kareena’s response to the question stating: “They asked Kareena, ‘Are you a feminist?’ What is the definition of a feminist? A feminist is someone, who believes that boys and girls are equal. That’s the actual definition of a feminist if you look up in the dictionary. Coming back to your question, I am actually not surprised. My TG (target audience) that you speak of is normal girls, women, boys, people and they know this is true (the behaviour of the characters as shown in the trailer) so, how can you be angry about the truth? You have to be relaxed about it. The film assumes that everybody knows that girls are just like you (men). They make the same mistakes, they use the same language, they are just prettier.”

The film aside from Kareena is starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania and it will be ready to hit theaters on the first of June.