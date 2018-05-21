Mahira Khan reacts to Prince Harry-Meghan Markle wedding

All that the world could talk about this past weekend was Prince Harry’s exemplary wedding to Meghan Markle, and our very own Mahira Khan also couldn’t stop her from penning down what she feels about the extraordinary marriage.



Mahira, commending Harry for standing up for the woman he loves, tweeted:

Mahira indicated the wedding as an event that set examples for the rest of the world to see.

Hocane sisters, Urwa and Mawra Hocane were also in awe of the royal wedding.

They tweeted:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in Windsor Castle on May 19. The ceremony was attended by top Hollywood celebrities, as well as Bollywood’s Priyanka Chopra.