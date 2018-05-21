Kuwaiti TV presenter suspended for calling male colleague 'handsome' on live TV

A female TV presenter in Kuwait was suspended by the government for calling her male colleague “handsome” on live TV.

The TV host, Basima al-Shammar was covering Kuwait’s municipal election last weekend when she got into trouble for alerting her male colleague, jokingly, to stop fixing his hair as he already looked handsome -all the while they were going live on national television.

Footage of what appears to be normal banter has been circulated around social media and has become the talk of town in Kuwait, upsetting numerous Kuwaiti politicians.

Kuwait’s MP Mohammad Al Hayef had tweeted the country’s Minister of Information that runs the station and has asked to take measures against the TV presenter.

On the other hand, Shammar, has retorted to the debacle saying: “What happened is not a joke or something else. It is well known that the customs of communications in the Gulf, is that when you see someone adjusting his attire, you tell him: you look good or handsome... that is what I told him you don’t need to adjust your head garment you look handsome, meaning your attire looks good, and you are in good shape, and we're waiting for you to report the news.”



