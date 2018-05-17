Shakti Kapoor says his daughter Shraddha will marry man of her choice

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor seems unruffled by many speculations about his daughter Shraddha Kapoor, saying like every father he wants his daughter to get married in a good and respectable family.



Shraddha had been making news for not only her films, but also her personal life.

According to Times of India, Shakti Kapoor said that Shraddha will marry the man of her choice. “Like every father I want my daughter to get married in a good and respectable family.”

He went on to say that in this day and age, parents should give their child 'liberty' to choose their own life partner.

Kapoor said at present Shraddha was busy in her career. But whenever she tells us of her plans to settle down with the man of her choice, he and his wife will support her, the report said.

Bollywood actress Shraddha is currently shooting for 'Saaho'. Kapoor was happy with dedication of his daughter to her work.